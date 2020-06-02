Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Chief Medical Officer of Health has confirmed no new cases of COVID-19 in the province.
The total number of confirmed cases in the province remains at 261. One person is in hospital due to the virus. There have been three deaths from COVID-19.
The regional breakdown of the 261 cases is as follows:
- Eastern Health – 243
- Central Health – 8
- Labrador-Grenfell Health – 6
- Western Health – 4
256 Recovered.
Two active cases, one in hospital.
— Kelly-Anne Roberts (@KellyAnneNTV) June 2, 2020
— Kelly-Anne Roberts (@KellyAnneNTV) June 2, 2020
