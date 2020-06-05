No new cases of COVID-19 reported in the province today. The provincial total number of cases remains at 261.
There are currently two active cases in Newfoundland and Labrador, one of which is in hospital. 256 people have now recovered, and there have been three COVID-19 related deaths in the province.
If all goes well, the province will move to Alert Level Three on Monday.
