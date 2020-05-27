Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Chief Medical Officer of Health has confirmed no new cases of COVID-19 in the province.

The provincial total number of cases remains at 260. There are currently two active COVID-19 cases in Newfoundland and Labrador. One person is in hospital due to the virus.

While we only have two active cases Dr. Fitzgerald urges how important it is to stay the course and follow the measures in place, stating that experts around the world are predicting a second wave.

New | NL has hit 20 straight days without a new case of covid-19. Provincial total is 260 (total includes recovered and covid-related deaths). -Advertisement- 255 Recovered. TWO active cases, one of which is in hospital.@NTVNewsNL #covid19nfld — Kelly-Anne Roberts (@KellyAnneNTV) May 27, 2020

In Alert Level 3, provincial, municipal and private campgrounds are permitted to open for limited overnight camping, with restrictions.

The provincial government has released a set of guidelines for campground owners and campers when facilities reopen during Alert Level 3. Those guidelines can be found here.

Guidelines were also released for personal services, including hair salons, spas, tattoo parlours and tanning salons. They can be found here.