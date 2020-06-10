Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Chief Medical Officer of Health has confirmed no new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador.
The provincial total number of cases remains at 261, there are currently two active cases of COVID-19 in the province, one of which is in hospital.
Eastern health has released guidelines for visitation when it comes to long-term care homes, pregnancies and hospitals.
**Breaking: Here are the guidelines for visitation when it comes to Long-term care homes, pregnancies and hospitals. @NTVNewsNL #covid19nfld pic.twitter.com/apGYDVSTzH
— Kelly-Anne Roberts (@KellyAnneNTV) June 10, 2020
