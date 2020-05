Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Janice Fitzgerald applauded the good news, which came the same day the province moved to Alert Level 4. But she cautioned that people must continue to follow public health measures.

Four people remain in hospital and two are in intensive care. Of the total 261 cases that have been diagnosed, 244 have recovered, and 9,900 people have been tested.