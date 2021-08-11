Newfoundland and Labrador has no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last public advisory.

There has been one new recovery in the Western Health region on Tuesday, August 10 and 1,424 people have recovered. There are two people in hospital due to COVID-19. One is a crewmember from the ship that was off the coast of Bay Bulls and one is a crewmember from the ship that was anchored in Conception Bay.

Testing has concluded for the presumptive positive case in the Eastern Health region reported on Friday, August 6. The case was confirmed negative meaning the individual did not have COVID-19.

There are currently five active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health

o 2

o 1 related to ship previously in Bay Bulls

o 1 related to ship previously in Conception Bay

Central Health – 1

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0

Western Health – 0

To date, 264,998 tests have been administered.