Newfoundland and Labrador has no new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There have been no new recoveries in the province and 1,366 people have recovered. There is one person in hospital due to COVID-19.

There are seven active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the seven active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 3

Central Health – 1

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 1

Western Health – 2

To date, 158,584 people have been tested. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

The investigation into the cluster of cases in the Western Health region has concluded. Public Health has not identified a source for this cluster. The risk to the public is deemed to be low at this time. Public Health would like to thank the people in the region for their cooperation throughout this outbreak by getting tested and following public health guidance.