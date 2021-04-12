Newfoundland and Labrador has no new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There are 10 active cases of COVID-19 in the province:

Eastern Health – 2

Central Health – 0

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0

Western Health – 8

There are no new recoveries and 1,010 people have recovered. No one is in hospital due to COVID-19. To date, 126,932 people have been tested. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

The case of a male in the Western Health region between 50-59 years of age reported on Friday, April 9, has been determined to be related to travel within Canada. The case of a male in the Western Health region between 40-49 years of age reported Friday, April 9, remains under investigation. The case reported Thursday, April 8, in the Eastern Health region remains under investigation.

With respect to the cases announced in the Western Health region on the weekend, Western Health is conducting broad community testing as part of the public health investigation. These clinics are now fully booked (April 12-14). The purpose of these clinics is to get a snapshot of possible transmission within the community. If further action is necessary, residents will be advised. People are encouraged to continue following all public health guidance.

The most up to date vaccine data and the number of vaccine doses administered can be found on the provincial COVID-19 data hub.