The provincial government announced no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. The total number of confirmed cases in the province remains at 260.

The regional breakdown of the 260 cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 242

Central Health – 8

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 6

Western Health – 4

Fifty-two per cent of cases are female and forty-eight per cent are male.

By age, there are 22 people 19 years old and under, 38 between 20-39, 38 between 40-49, 58 between 50-59, 57 between 60-69, and 47 people who are 70 years old and above.

Three people are in hospital due to the virus. Of these patients, one is in intensive care.

Two hundred and forty-nine people have recovered. To date, 10,525 people have been tested.