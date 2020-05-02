The province reported no new cases of COVID-19 Saturday. The total number of cases remains at 259.

The regional breakdown of the 259 cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 241

Central Health – 8

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 6

Western Health – 4

Fifty-three per cent of cases are female and forty-seven per cent are male.

By age, there are 22 people 19 years old and under, 38 between 20-39, 39 between 40-49, 56 between 50-59, 57 between 60-69, and 47 who are 70 years old and above.

Four people are in hospital due to the virus. Of these patients, one is in intensive care.

Two hundred and thirty one people have recovered.

To date, 8,716 people have been tested.