The province is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 today, there are currently four active cases of the virus in Newfoundland and Labrador.

To date, 29 people have recovered from the virus, and there have been four COVID-19 related deaths in Newfoundland and Labrador. 44,296 people have been tested.

The Department of Health is advising people who traveled on Air Canada Flight AC604 departing Toronto for Halifax on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, and seated in rows 13,14,15,16 and 17, to immediately self-isolate for 14 days upon their arrival in Newfoundland and Labrador, if they are not already doing so. They should also call 811 to arrange for COVID-19 testing.

People who travelled on Air Canada Flight AC8876 departing Halifax for Deer Lake on Wednesday, September 30, who are required to self-isolate have already been contacted by Public Health. These individuals are encouraged to contact 811 to arrange for testing.