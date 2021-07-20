Newfoundland and Labrador has no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last public advisory.

There are no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 aboard the ships in the province. There is no risk to the community. On the ship off the coast of Bay Bulls, the total number of confirmed cases remains at four crewmembers and all crew are isolating. On the second ship anchored in Conception Bay that was first announced on July 13, the total number of confirmed cases remains at 31 crewmembers. Testing of all crew is completed and all crew are isolating. On the ship anchored in Conception Bay that was first announced on July 5, the total number of confirmed cases remains at 14. Testing of all crew is completed and all crew are isolating.

There has been one new recovery in the Eastern Health region and 1,377 people have recovered. There are two people in hospital due to COVID-19. One is a crewmember from the ship off the coast of Bay Bulls and one is a crewmember from the second ship anchored in Conception Bay.

There are currently no active cases of COVID-19 in the province. There are four active cases of COVID-19 on the ship off the coast of Bay Bulls and 45 active cases of COVID-19 on the two ships anchored in Conception Bay. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health

o 4 on ship in Bay Bulls

o 45 on ships in Conception Bay

Central Health – 0

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0

Western Health – 0

To date, 164,416 people have been tested.