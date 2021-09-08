Newfoundland and Labrador has nine new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last public advisory. Contact tracing by Public Health is underway and anyone considered a close contact has been advised regarding quarantine according to current guidelines.

The first new case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is related to international travel.

The second new case is a female in the Eastern Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The third new case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 60-69 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The fourth new case is a female in the Western Health region between 60-69 years of age. The case is a contact of a previous known case.

The fifth new case is a male in the Western Health region under 20 years of age. The case is a contact of a previous known case.

The sixth new case is a female in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is a contact of a previous known case.

The seventh new case is a male in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region between 60-69 years of age. The case is a contact of a previous known case.

The eighth new case is a male in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region between 60-69 years of age. The case is a contact of a previous known case.

The ninth new case is a female in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region between 50-59 years of age. The case is a contact of a previous known case.

There are two new presumptive positive cases in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region. Once presumptive positive cases are confirmed positive, they are reported in public updates as new confirmed cases.

There have been four new recoveries, one in the Eastern Health region, one in the Central Health region and two in the Western Health region and 1,466 people have recovered. There is one person in hospital because of COVID-19.

There are currently 40 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 17

Central Health – 2

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 12

Western Health – 9

To date, 278,001 tests have been administered. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

The investigation into a cluster of cases of COVID-19 in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region announced Monday, September 6, is ongoing. There are 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to the cluster to date. The investigation involves a large number of contacts. The identified cases are isolating and Labrador-Grenfell Health is conducting contract tracing. The source of the cluster is under investigation.

The investigation into a cluster of cases of COVID-19 in the Western Health region announced on Monday, August 30, is ongoing. There are seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to the cluster to date. The identified cases are isolating and Western Health is conducting contract tracing. The source of the cluster is under investigation.

The investigation into a cluster of cases of COVID-19 in the Eastern Health region announced on Wednesday, August 18, is ongoing. There are five confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to the cluster to date. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised regarding quarantine according to current guidelines. Contact tracing by Public Health officials is finished and the risk to the public is low. The source of the cluster is under investigation.

As a result of the cluster in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region, several towns and communities on the Northern Peninsula – East Region have moved to Alert Level 3. This includes a requirement for wearing masks in all indoor public spaces. The towns and communities include Roddickton, Englee, Conche, Croque, St. Julien’s and Main Brook. This also includes communities along Routes 432, starting at the intersection of Route 432 and Route 433 and north to the northerly limit of the town of Main Brook, Routes 433, 434 and 438. This will give Public Health the ability to carry out their investigation and conduct community wide testing in the area, while reducing the risk of onward transmission and spread. Please refer to the Provincial Government COVID-19 website for information on the Special Measures Order and restrictions associated with Level 3.

As part of the ongoing investigations into recent cases, Public Health is asking anyone who visited several locations, listed on the COVID-19 website here, to arrange COVID-19 testing. To arrange testing, complete the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or call 811.

People who visited these locations and currently have symptoms of COVID-19 are required to isolate until 24 hours after their symptoms resolve and they receive a negative test result. People who visited these locations and do not currently have symptoms of COVID-19 are not required to isolate until they receive a negative test result. While awaiting their test result, they should monitor for symptoms and isolate should any symptoms develop.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever, including chills or sweats;

A new or worsening cough;

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing;

Runny, stuffy or congested nose;

Sore throat or difficulty swallowing;

Headache;

Loss of sense of smell or taste;

Unusual fatigue or lack of energy;

New onset of muscle aches;

Loss of appetite;

Vomiting or diarrhea for more than 24 hours; and,

Small red or purple spots on hands and/or feet.

Anyone in the province, regardless of their vaccination status, should get tested if they are experiencing even just one of the symptoms of COVID-19 listed above. Do not assume it is just a cold. There has been community spread and outbreaks across the country because people were mildly symptomatic and did not get tested or limit their activity. It is essential to find any cases of COVID-19, so that Public Health can do their job effectively and contain the spread of the virus as much as possible.

All travellers coming to Newfoundland and Labrador, including Newfoundland and Labrador residents, are required to fill out a travel form found here. The travel form can be completed up to 30 days prior to the travel date. Please submit proof of your COVID-19 vaccination by uploading it to your form. If you are over 12 and not vaccinated against COVID-19, you will be required to self- isolate upon entry into the province. If you travelled from within the Atlantic Provinces and are an Atlantic Canadian resident, you will need to complete the travel form but you will not need to complete the vaccination section.