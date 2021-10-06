Newfoundland and Labrador has nine new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last public advisory. Contact tracing by Public Health is underway and anyone considered a close contact has been advised regarding quarantine according to current guidelines.

In the Eastern Health region:

One under 20 years of age; and

One between 20-39 years of age.

There is one female and one male. One case is a contact of a previous known case and one case is related to international travel.

In the Central Health region:

Two under 20 years of age;

Two between 20-39 years of age;

Two between 60-69 years of age; and

One 70 years of age and older.

There are four females and three males and all cases are under investigation.

There have been 30 new recoveries in the Central Health region and 1,684 people have recovered. There are 14 people in hospital because of COVID-19, six in non-critical care and eight in critical care.

There is one new presumptive positive case in the province. Once presumptive positive cases are confirmed positive, they are reported in public updates as new confirmed cases.

There are currently 132 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 18

Central Health – 112

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0

Western Health – 2

To date, 313,030 tests have been administered. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

The investigation into the cases of COVID-19 related to the Central Health region announced Monday, September 20, is ongoing. To date, there are 89 confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to the Baie Verte cluster and 63 confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to the Twillingate/New World Island cluster. There are 56 confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to the Bishop’s Falls/Botwood cluster, which are amongst a group that is closely socially connected. Given the cases in this cluster are epidemiologically linked, there is no need for a change in alert level at this time. The public health investigation will continue to explore the possibility of community spread and make adjustments as necessary. Any identified cases are isolating and Central Health is conducting contact tracing. The source of the clusters are under investigation.

The investigation into a cluster of cases of COVID-19 in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region announced Monday, September 6, is ongoing. There are 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to the cluster to date.

As part of the ongoing investigation into cases in the province, Public Health is asking anyone who visited the locations listed below on the respective dates and times to arrange testing. To arrange testing, complete the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or call 811. The businesses have been notified and Public Health thanks them for their cooperation. Potential COVID-19 exposure notifications are posted on the COVID-19 website here.

Dart League at Milltown Lions Club, Head of Bay D’Espoir on Tuesday, September 28 from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Pizza Delight Restaurant, Gander Mall, 132 Bennett Drive on Thursday, September 30 from 11: 45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

One of the Boys Barber Shop, 1570 Topsail Road, Paradise on Thursday, September 30 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Jack’s Auto Repairs, 132 Paradise Road, Paradise on Thursday, September 30 from 3:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Darnell’s Pub, 1570 Topsail Road, Paradise on Thursday, September 30 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

People who visited these locations and currently have symptoms of COVID-19 are required to isolate until 24 hours after their symptoms resolve and they receive a negative test result. People who visited these locations and do not currently have symptoms of COVID-19 are not required to isolate until they receive a negative test result. While awaiting their test result, they should monitor for symptoms and isolate should any symptoms develop.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever, including chills or sweats;

A new or worsening cough;

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing;

Runny, stuffy or congested nose;

Sore throat or difficulty swallowing;

Headache;

Loss of sense of smell or taste;

Unusual fatigue or lack of energy;

New onset of muscle aches;

Loss of appetite;

Vomiting or diarrhea for more than 24 hours; and,

Small red or purple spots on hands and/or feet.

Anyone in the province, regardless of their vaccination status, should get tested if they are experiencing even just one of the symptoms of COVID-19 listed above. Do not assume it is just a cold. There has been community spread and outbreaks across the country because people were mildly symptomatic and did not get tested or limit their activity. It is essential to find any cases of COVID-19, so that Public Health can do their job effectively and contain the spread of the virus as much as possible.

Wearing a non-medical face mask that covers the nose and mouth is required in public indoor settings for everyone ages 5 and over. Information on the Public Health guidance on masks can be found at www.gov.nl.ca/covid-19/public-health-guidance/guidance/masks/.

All travellers coming to Newfoundland and Labrador, including Newfoundland and Labrador residents, are required to fill out a travel form found here. The travel form can be completed up to 30 days prior to the travel date. Please submit proof of your COVID-19 vaccination by uploading it to your form. Anyone partially vaccinated will now have the same requirements as unvaccinated travellers. Further information for those travelling to the province, including isolation and testing requirements, can be found here.