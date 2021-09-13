Newfoundland and Labrador has nine new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last public advisory. Contact tracing by Public Health is underway and anyone considered a close contact has been advised regarding quarantine according to current guidelines.

In the Eastern Health region:

One male between 20-39 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

One female between 20-39 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

One female between 20-39 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

One female between 20-39 years of age. The case is related to international travel.

One male between 20-39 years of age. The case is a contact of a previous known case.

One male between 20-39 years of age. The case is a contact of a previous known case.

One female between 20-39 years of age. The case is a contact of a previous known case.

One female 70 years of age and older. The case is a contact of a previous known case.

In the Western Health region:

One male under 20 years of age. The case is a contact of a previous known case.

There have been 14 new recoveries, eight in the Eastern Health region, one in the Central Health region, two in the Labrador-Grenfell region and three in the Western Health region and 1,487 people have recovered. There is one person in hospital because of COVID-19.

There is one new presumptive positive case in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region. Once presumptive positive cases are confirmed positive, they are reported in public updates as new confirmed cases.

There are currently 40 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 23

Central Health – 1

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 13

Western Health – 3

To date, 282,126 tests have been administered. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

The investigation into a cluster of cases of COVID-19 in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region announced Monday, September 6, is ongoing. There are 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to the cluster to date. The identified cases are isolating and Labrador-Grenfell Health is conducting contract tracing. The source of the cluster is under investigation.

The investigation into a cluster of cases of COVID-19 in the Western Health region announced on Monday, August 30, is ongoing. There are eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to the cluster to date. The identified cases are isolating and Western Health is conducting contract tracing. The source of the cluster is under investigation.

The investigation into a cluster of cases of COVID-19 in the Eastern Health region announced on Wednesday, August 18, is ongoing. There are five confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to the cluster to date. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised regarding quarantine according to current guidelines. Contact tracing by Public Health officials is finished and the risk to the public is low. The source of the cluster is under investigation.

As part of the ongoing investigation into cases in the Eastern Health region, Public Health is asking anyone who visited locations listed below on the respective date and time to arrange testing. To arrange testing, complete the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or call 811. The businesses have been notified and Public Health thanks them for their cooperation. Potential COVID-19 exposure notifications are posted on the COVID-19 website here.