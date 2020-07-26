Newfoundland and Labrador has one new confirmed case of COVID-19.

The one new confirmed case is a female in the Central Health region between 20-39 years of age.

The new case is a close contact of an existing case.

Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway. Everyone considered a close contact is being advised to quarantine.

As the individual was a close contact of an existing case, she has been self-isolating. This means the risk to the public is low.

Today’s new case brings the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province to 266. The province currently has four active cases.

Two hundred and fifty-nine people have recovered from the virus.

To date, 23,657 people have been tested.