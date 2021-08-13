Newfoundland and Labrador has four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last public advisory. Contact tracing by Public Health is underway and anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

The first new confirmed case is a female in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region between 60-69 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The second new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region under 20 years of age. The case is related to international travel.

The third new confirmed case is a female in the Eastern Health region under 20 years of age. The case is related to international travel.

The fourth new confirmed case is a female in the Eastern Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is related to international travel.

There have been two new recoveries, one in the Central Health region and one in the Eastern Health region, and 1,426 people have recovered. There is one person in hospital due to COVID-19. The individual is a crewmember from the ship that was off the coast of Bay Bulls.

There are currently seven active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health

o 5

o 1 related to ship previously in Bay Bulls

Central Health – 0

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 1

Western Health – 0

To date, 265,419 tests have been administered.

As part of the ongoing investigation into a case in the Eastern Health region, Public Health is asking anyone who visited the Starbucks at 1641 Topsail Road in Paradise on the date and time listed below to arrange testing. The restaurant has been notified and Public Health thanks them for their cooperation.

Wednesday, August 11 from 9:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

People who visited this location during this time are advised to seek testing, in keeping with public notifications for possible exposure. This does not apply to patrons who only used the drive-thru. People can arrange testing by completing the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or by calling 811. People who visited this location and currently have symptoms of COVID-19 are required to isolate until 24 hours after their symptoms resolve and they receive a negative test result. People who visited the restaurant and do not currently have symptoms of COVID-19 are not required to isolate until they receive a negative test result. While awaiting their test result, they should monitor for symptoms and isolate should any symptoms develop.