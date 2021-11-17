Newfoundland and Labrador has four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last public advisory. Contact tracing by Public Health is underway and anyone considered a close contact has been advised regarding quarantine according to current guidelines.

In the Eastern Health region:

One between 40-49 years of age.

The case is a male and is related to travel within Canada.

In the Central Health region:

One between 40-49 years of age;

One between 50-59 years of age; and

One 70 years of age and older.

There is one female and two males. One is a contact of a previously known case and two are under investigation.

There have been 13 new recoveries, eight in the Eastern Health region and five in the Central Health region and 1,985 people have recovered. There is no one in hospital because of COVID-19.

There are currently 22 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 9

Central Health – 11

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0

Western Health – 2

The number of tests that have been administered is not available at this time due to the ongoing IT outage.

As part of the ongoing investigations into recent cases, Public Health is asking anyone who visited several locations, listed on the COVID-19 website here, to arrange COVID-19 testing. To arrange testing, complete the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or call 811.