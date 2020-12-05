Newfoundland and Labrador has four new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The first new confirmed case is a female in the Eastern Health region under 19 years of age.

The second new confirmed case is a female in the Eastern Health region between 20-39 years of age.

Both individuals are residents of Newfoundland and Labrador. They are close contacts of a previous known travel case and are members of the same household.

The Department of Health and Community Services is reassuring the public that there is no risk to the school community as a result of these cases.

Both individuals are self-isolating and contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway.

The third new confirmed case is a female in the Eastern Health region between 40-49 years of age.

The case is travel-related. The individual, who is not a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador, came to the province from Alberta after being granted a travel exemption.

The individual is self-isolating and contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway.

The fourth new confirmed case is a female in the Central Health region between 20-39 years of age.

The source of the infection for this case is under investigation by Public Health. An update will be provided as more information becomes available.

The individual is self-isolating and contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway.

The Department of Health and Community Services is providing an update on two of the cases announced yesterday (Friday, December 4).

The investigation into the source of the infection for both cases is finished. Both cases are travel-related.

One individual, a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador, returned to the province from work in Alberta.

While the other individual, who is not a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador, came to the province from Africa after being granted a travel exemption.

Newfoundland and Labrador has 26 active cases of COVID-19.

There have been five recoveries since yesterday. There have been four recoveries in the Eastern Health region and one in the Western Health region. This means 317 people have recovered.

No one is in hospital due to the virus.

To date, 64,134 people have been tested.