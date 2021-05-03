Newfoundland and Labrador has four new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The first new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The second new confirmed case is a male in the Western Health region under 20 years of age. The case is a close contact of a previous case.

The third new confirmed case is a male in the Western Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is a close contact of a previous case.

The fourth new confirmed case is a male in the Western Health region between 40-49 years of age. The case is a close contact of a previous case.

Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

There is also one new confirmed case of COVID-19 on the ship anchored in Conception Bay. This means a total of 13 crew are confirmed COVID-19 positive. The ship and crew are following Public Health orders as directed by the Public Health Agency of Canada. Testing of all crew is finished. One crew member is in hospital, while the rest of the crew remain onboard. There is no risk of community spread. The province is continuing to work closely with the Public Health Agency of Canada and Eastern Health while the ship remains anchored in Conception Bay.

Because of today’s cases and out of an abundance of caution, Public Health is issuing a flight advisory. Passengers who travelled on Air Canada Flight 8996 that departed Halifax and arrived in St. John’s on Friday, April 30, are asked to arrange COVID-19 testing. To arrange testing, passengers can complete the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or call 811.

While we understand the recent increase in COVID-19 cases is concerning, it is not unexpected given the epidemiology elsewhere in the country. We want to assure the public that the recent cases are isolating and there is no concern of community spread at this time. We are seeing increased travel into the province. We encourage those travelling to the province to make themselves aware of the Public Health guidelines and to follow the appropriate isolation protocols. We ask that everyone, including those travelling into the province, remain vigilant and continue following Public Health guidance.

There are no new recoveries and 1,038 people have recovered. There are two people in hospital due to COVID-19.

There are 56 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the 56 active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 31

Central Health – 10

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 2

Western Health – 13

To date, 133,930 people have been tested. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

The case reported on Friday, April 23 in the Western Health region remains under investigation.