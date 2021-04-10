Newfoundland and Labrador has four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Western Health region.

The first new confirmed case is a female under 20 years of age.

The second new confirmed case is a female between 20-39 years of age.

The third new confirmed case is a female between 20-39 years of age.

The fourth new confirmed case is a male under 20 years of age.

All four cases are close contacts of a previous known case.

Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

There are two new recoveries, one in the Eastern Health region and one in the Western Health region. 1,009 people have recovered. No one is in hospital due to COVID-19.

There are 10 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

The regional breakdown of the 10 active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 2

Central Health – 1

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0

Western Health – 7

To date, 126,481 people have been tested. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

There are no new presumptive positive cases.

The case reported Thursday, April 8 in the Eastern Health region and the two cases in Western Health reported Friday, April 9, remain under investigation.