Newfoundland and Labrador reported four new cases of COVID-19 this weekend, one on Sunday and three on Saturday.

Sunday’s case is a male between 20-39 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada. Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

Out of an abundance of caution and because of today’s case, Public Health is asking passengers who travelled on Air Canada Flight 8996 that departed Halifax and arrived in St. John’s on Wednesday, April 14 to arrange COVID-19 testing. To arrange testing, passengers can complete the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or call 811.

On Saturday, there were three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Eastern Health region.

The first case was a male between 20-39 years of age. The case is related to international travel.

The second case was a male between 40-49 years of age. The case is related to international travel.

The third case was a female between 40-49 years of age. The individual was a close contact of a previous known case.

Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway for these cases. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

There are no new recoveries and 1,011 people have recovered. There is no one in hospital due to COVID-19.

There are 22 active cases of COVID-19 in the province:

Eastern Health – 13

Central Health – 0

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0

Western Health – 9

To date, 129,601 people have been tested. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

The case reported Thursday, April 8 in the Eastern Health region remains under investigation.