Newfoundland and Labrador has four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last public advisory. Contact tracing by Public Health is underway and anyone considered a close contact has been advised regarding quarantine according to current guidelines.

In the Eastern Health region:

One between 60-69 years of age.

The case is a female and is under investigation.

In the Central Health region:

One between 20-39 years of age; and

Two between 40-49 years of age.

There are two females and one male and all are contacts of previously known cases.

There have been seven new recoveries, three in the Eastern Health region, two in the Central Health region and two in the Western Health region and 1,992 people have recovered. There is no one in hospital because of COVID-19.

There are currently 19 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 7

Central Health – 12

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0

Western Health – 0

The number of tests that have been administered is not available at this time due to the ongoing IT outage.

As part of the ongoing investigations into recent cases, Public Health is asking anyone who visited several locations, listed on the COVID-19 website here, to arrange COVID-19 testing. To arrange testing, complete the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or call 811.