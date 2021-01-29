The province’s chief medical officer of health announced four new cases of covid-19 Friday

Two of them are in central, one of which is travel-related while the other is connected to Marine Atlantic and the Blue Puttees ferry.

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald said it’s not unexpected to see a case arise from the Marine Atlantic situation.

“All the people who were considered at risk were in isolation so this person was in isolation and wasn’t on the vessel,” she told reporters.

The other two cases announced are in the Eastern region. Both are females under the age of 20. One is travel-related while the other is linked to the cluster announced Thursday.

As public health continues to investigate the source of the unknown case from Thursday, 160 people are self-isolating.

“Everybody is being tested,” Fitzgerald said. “We’re doing two things here — we’re looking to make sure that we don’t have onward spread from the people who are now diagnosed and we’re doing that backwards contact tracing to see if we could find a source, so we have to test people to see if we can find that source.”

The five cases in the cluster are either household or work contacts, and there is still a suspected case related to a daycare. A suspect case is a case that is symptomatic and linked in some way epidemiologically to a confirmed case. Suspect cases are tested. If they produce a positive test result, then they become a confirmed case. If they produce a negative test result, they’re still a suspect case.

There are currently 13 active cases in the province with one person still in hospital due to the virus.