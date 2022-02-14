There are 23 people in hospital because of COVID-19, 15 in non-critical care and eight in critical care. There have been 149 new recoveries – 111 in the Eastern Health region, five in the Central Health region, 18 in the Western Health region and 15 in the Labrador-Grenfell region, and 18,584 people have recovered.

Newfoundland and Labrador has 174 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last social media update on February 13.Anyone who has tested positive must follow guidelines as outlined here. Cases are advised to notify contacts as per instructions on the website. A flowchart with instructions for close contacts can be found here.

The breakdown of the 174 cases is as follows:

Eastern Health region – 134

Central Health region – 13

Western Health region – 14

Labrador-Grenfell Health region – 13

There are currently 1,712 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 1,174

Central Health – 214

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 128

Western Health – 196

A total of 907 tests were completed since yesterday. To date, 496,622 tests have been administered. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting its fifty-third, fifty-fourth, fifty-fifth and fifty-sixth deaths from COVID-19. One individual is a female between 60-69 years of age in the Eastern Health region; two males in the Central Health region – one between 60-69 years of age and the other between 70-79 years of age; and a male in the Western Health region over 80 years of age. The department is sending its condolences to the families of these individuals and asks everyone to respect the families’ privacy at this time.

Public Health has revised support person/visitor restrictions at all provincially operated acute care facilities, health centres and long-term care homes, as well as privately operated long-term care homes, personal care homes and community care homes. Effective February 10, 2022, two support persons/visitors for each patient/resident are permitted at these facilities. Information regarding the changes can be found here.

Anyone that is a close contact of a case and has symptoms of COVID-19, and anyone testing positive on a rapid test, should consider themselves a positive case and follow public health direction found here. They do not need any PCR testing to confirm. Employers are asked not to require a PCR test for this category of individuals.