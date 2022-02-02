Newfoundland and Labrador reported four more deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total to 44 since the start of the pandemic.

There is one female and one male between 70-79 years of age in the Eastern Health region, and one female and one male over 80 years of age in the Eastern Health region.

There are 20 people in hospital because of COVID-19, 11 in non-critical care and nine in critical care. There have been 264 new recoveries – 194 in the Eastern Health region, 34 in the Central Health region, 21 in the Western Health region and 15 in the Labrador-Grenfell region, and 15,836 people have recovered.

Newfoundland and Labrador has 248 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last update on February 1. Anyone who has tested positive must follow guidelines as outlined here. Cases are advised to notify contacts as per instructions on the website.

The breakdown of the 248 cases is as follows:

Eastern Health region – 183

Central Health region – 28

Western Health region – 27

Labrador-Grenfell Health region – 10

There are currently 1,895 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 1,358

Central Health – 203

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 105

Western Health – 229

A total of 865 tests were completed since yesterday. To date, 483,786 tests have been administered. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

All of Newfoundland and Labrador will remain in modified Alert Level 4 at this time, with additional changes coming into effect on Monday, February 7, 2022. Details on the changes will be communicated at the COVID-19 briefing on Thursday, February 3, 2022.