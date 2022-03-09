Newfoundland and Labrador reported four deaths from COVID-19 Wednesday, but it still plans to end the public health emergency March 14.

Among those who died, in the Eastern Health region there is one man between 60-69 years of age and another man between 80-89 years of age. There is one man in the Central Health region between 80-89 years of age, and one man between 70-79 years of age in the Western Health region.

There are 20 people in hospital because of COVID-19, 15 in non-critical care and five in critical care. There have been 315 new recoveries since yesterday – 231 in the Eastern Health region, 57 in the Central Health region,18 in the Western Health region and nine in the Labrador-Grenfell region, and 24,334 people have recovered.

Newfoundland and Labrador has 596 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, March 9. On Tuesday, March 8, there were 535 new cases. Anyone who has tested positive must follow guidelines as outlined here. Cases are advised to notify contacts as per instructions on the website. A flowchart with instructions for close contacts can be found here.

The breakdown of the 596 cases for today is as follows:

Eastern Health region – 447

Central Health region – 68

Western Health region – 71

Labrador-Grenfell Health region – 10

There are currently 3,675 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 2,853

Central Health – 337

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 87

Western Health – 398

A total of 3,498 tests were completed since Monday. To date, 524,725 tests have been administered. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.