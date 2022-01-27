Newfoundland and Labrador reported four new COVID deaths on Thursday, bringing the total to 38 since the start of the pandemic.

The individuals are a woman between 40-49 years of age and a man over 70 years of age in the Eastern Health region; a woman over 70 years of age in the Western Health region; and a woman over 70 years of age in the Labrador-Grenfell region.

There are 20 people in hospital because of COVID-19, 13 in non-critical care and seven in critical care. There have been 544 new recoveries – 310 in the Eastern Health region, 129 in the Central Health region, 76 in the Western Health region and 29 in the Labrador-Grenfell region, and 13,934 people have recovered.

Newfoundland and Labrador has 378 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last update on January 26.Anyone who has tested positive must follow guidelines as outlined here. Cases are advised to notify contacts as per instructions on the website.

The breakdown of the 378 cases is as follows:

Eastern Health region – 258

Central Health region – 48

Western Health region – 49

Labrador-Grenfell Health region – 23

There are currently 2,510 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 1,960

Central Health – 180

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 87

Western Health – 283

A total of 2,091 tests were completed since yesterday. To date, 476,309 tests have been administered. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.