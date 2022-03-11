Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting four deaths from COVID-19. In the Eastern Health region, there is one female between 70-79 years of age and one female between 80-89 years of age. There is one male in the Central Health region between 50-59 years of age, and a male between 50-59 years of age in the Western Health region.

There are 22 people in hospital because of COVID-19, 17 in non-critical care and five in critical care. There have been 428 new recoveries since yesterday – 272 in the Eastern Health region, 93 in the Central Health region,45 in the Western Health region and 18 in the Labrador-Grenfell region, and 25,162 people have recovered.

Newfoundland and Labrador has 582 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, March 11. On Thursday, March 10, there were 680 new cases. Anyone who has tested positive must follow guidelines as outlined here. Cases are advised to notify contacts as per instructions on the website. A flowchart with instructions for close contacts can be found here.

The breakdown of the 582 cases for today is as follows:

Eastern Health region – 446

Central Health region – 70

Western Health region – 49

Labrador-Grenfell Health region – 17

There are currently 4,105 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 3,202

Central Health – 395

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 100

Western Health – 408

A total of 3,926 tests were completed since Wednesday. To date, 528,651 tests have been administered. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.