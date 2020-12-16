Newfoundland and Labrador has five new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The first new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 50-59 years of age. The case is travel-related. The individual, a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador, returned to the province from work in Alberta. The individual is self-isolating. Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway.

The second new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 20-39 years of age. The third new confirmed case is a female in the Eastern Health region between 20-39 years of age. These cases are travel-related. Both individuals, who are not residents of Newfoundland and Labrador, came to the province from Asia. They are self-isolating. Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway.

The fourth new confirmed case is a male in the Central Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is travel-related. The individual, a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador, returned to the province from work in Alberta. The individual is self-isolating. Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway.

The fifth new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region under 20 years of age. The case is travel-related. The individual, who is not a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador, came to the province from Asia. The individual is self-isolating. Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway.

Newfoundland and Labrador has 23 active cases of COVID-19. There have been two recoveries since yesterday. One recovery is in the Eastern Health region and one recovery is in the Western Health region. This means 337 people have recovered from COVID-19.

No one is in hospital due to the virus. To date, 68,325 people have been tested.