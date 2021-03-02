Newfoundland and Labrador has five new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The five new confirmed cases, which are all under investigation by Public Health, are as follows:

In the Eastern Health region:

One between 40-49 years of age;

One between 50-59 years of age; and,

Two 70 years of age and above.

Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

In the Labrador-Grenfell Health region:

One between 20-39 years of age.

The case in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region is a health care worker at the Charles S. Curtis Memorial Hospital in St. Anthony. All close contacts have been identified and are in quarantine. All close contacts will be tested for COVID-19. No patients have been identified as close contacts at this time.

There are four females and one male. There are no new or outstanding presumptive positive cases.

There are 203 active cases of COVID-19. The regional breakdown of the 203 active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 200

Central Health – 0

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 2

Western Health – 1

There have been 36 new recoveries in the Eastern Health region. There has been one new recovery in the Central Health region. There has been one new recovery in the Western Health region. This means 781 people have recovered.

There are nine people in hospital. Of these patients, five are in intensive care. To date, 113,258 people have been tested.