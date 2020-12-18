Newfoundland and Labrador has five new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The first new confirmed case is a female in the Central Health region between 20-39 years of age. The second new confirmed case is a male in the Central Health region under 19 years of age.

These cases are travel-related. Both of these individuals, who are residents of Newfoundland and Labrador, came to the province from Alberta. They are members of the same household. Public Health is reassuring people that there is no risk to the school community as a result of today’s second case. Both of the individuals are self-isolating. Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway.

The third new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 40-49 years of age. This case is related to international travel. The individual, who is not a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador, is self-isolating. Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway.

The fourth new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 20-39 years of age. The individual, a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador, is self-isolating. The source of the infection for this case is under investigation by Public Health. Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway. An update will be provided as more information becomes available.

The fifth new confirmed case is a male in the Central Health region between 40-49 years of age. The case is travel-related. The individual, a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador, returned to the province from work in Alberta. The individual is self-isolating. Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway.

Public Health is providing an update on the three cases reported yesterday Thursday, December 17. One of the cases was related to international travel. A second case was travel-related. The individual returned to the province from the United States. The remaining case from yesterday was a close contact of this individual.

Newfoundland and Labrador has 27 active cases. There have been two recoveries in the Eastern Health region. This means 341 people have recovered. One person is in hospital due to the virus. To date, 69,461 people have been tested.

The Department of Health and Community Services is asking passengers who travelled on Air Canada flight AC 8862 from Halifax to Gander that arrived Tuesday, December 15 to call 811 to arrange COVID-19 testing.

Public Health is making this request out of an abundance of caution. This is in addition to the request from earlier today asking passengers who travelled on Air Canada flight AC 8862 from Halifax to Gander arriving Monday, December 7 to call 811 to arrange COVID-19 testing.