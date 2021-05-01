Newfoundland and Labrador has five new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The first new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is related to international travel.

The second new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The third new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is under investigation.

The fourth new confirmed case is a female in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The fifth new confirmed case is a female in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region between 60-69 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

Because of today’s cases and out of an abundance of caution, Public Health is issuing a flight advisory. Passengers who travelled on Air Canada Flight 8016 that departed Montreal and arrived in St. John’s on Thursday, April 29, are asked to arrange COVID-19 testing. To arrange testing, passengers can complete the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or call 811.

There are five new recoveries, two in the Eastern Health region and three in the Western Health region and 1,038 people have recovered. There are three people in hospital due to COVID-19.

There are 33 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the 33 active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 15

Central Health – 6

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 2

Western Health – 10

To date, 133,377 people have been tested. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

There are no new presumptive positive cases in the province. Presumptive positive cases are not included in the province’s total active case count or hospitalizations until they are confirmed positive by the laboratory. It may take several days for confirmatory testing to be completed.

Once presumptive positive cases are confirmed positive, they are reported in public updates as new confirmed cases. For example, the three presumptive positive cases reported yesterday have now been confirmed and are included in the province’s total active case count.

The province is working closely with the Public Health Agency of Canada and Eastern Health because of a ship anchored in Conception Bay. One crew member is confirmed COVID-19 positive at this time and testing of all crew has taken place aboard the ship. The ship and crew are following Public Health orders as directed by the Public Health Agency of Canada.

The department is advising rotational workers about an identified COVID-19 outbreak at the Oilsands Industrial Lodge in Alberta. The department was notified about the outbreak by the Public Health Agency of Canada as individuals from this province work at the site. A list of worksites with declared outbreaks can be found online here.

Rotational workers with this project who have returned to Newfoundland and Labrador in the last 14 days must self-isolate and physically distance away from household members, and call 811 to arrange testing. These workers must now complete the full 14-day self-isolation period, regardless of test result.

The rules for rotational workers from Newfoundland and Labrador who work in Canada that went into effect Friday, March 12, do not apply to workers at worksites where there is an ongoing outbreak.

The case reported on Friday, April 23 in the Western Health region remains under investigation.

Public Health says while it understands the increase in cases is concerning, it is not unexpected given the epidemiology elsewhere in the country. There is increasing increased travel into the province recently. Public Health encourages those travelling to the province to make themselves aware of the Public Health guidelines and to follow the appropriate isolation protocols.

Public Health gives assurances that the recent cases are isolating and there is no concern of community spread at this time. It asks that everyone, including those travelling into the province, remain vigilant and continue following Public Health guidance.