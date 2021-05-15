Newfoundland and Labrador has five new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There are four cases in the Eastern Health region and one in the Central Health region.

The first new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The second new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The third new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 40-49 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The fourth new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 60-69 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The fifth new confirmed case is a male in the Central Health region between 60-69 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

Contact tracing by Public Health is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

There is one new presumptive positive case in the Western Health region. It is linked to a previous known case in the Codroy Valley and surrounding area.

Presumptive positive cases are treated the same way as confirmed positive cases. Contact tracing starts by identifying any close contacts of the presumptive case. Anyone considered a close contact is advised to quarantine and testing is arranged. Once presumptive positive cases are confirmed positive, they are reported in public updates as new confirmed cases.

There are eight confirmed cases related to the Codroy Valley and surrounding area, and three of those confirmed cases are associated with the school. There is no evidence of widespread community transmission in the Codroy Valley and surrounding area at this time.

There are 13 new recoveries. There are seven new recoveries in the Eastern Health region, four new recoveries in the Central Health region, one new recovery in the Western Health region and one new recovery in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region and 1,096 people have recovered. One person is in hospital due to COVID-19.

There are 78 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the 78 active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 47

Central Health – 13

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 1

Western Health – 17

To date, 138,624 people have been tested. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

Effective today (Saturday, May 15), a Special Measures Order is in effect, requiring all travellers aged five and older to be tested according to their self-isolation arrangements. This new testing protocol does not apply to essential workers and rotational workers coming from non-outbreak sites in Canada, as they would be subject to their own existing protocols. It also does not apply to any traveller in the province for two days or less, or permanent residents of the communities along the Labrador-Quebec border travelling to communities across the border who have not travelled beyond those communities in the last 14 days.

Asymptomatic travellers who can self-isolate fully away from others are required to be tested once near the end of the 14-day self-isolation period, on days 11, 12, or 13. Fully self-isolating away from others means staying in a separate dwelling (e.g. household, hotel, or rental property) or a completely separate area of the home with a separate bedroom and bathroom and no contact with anyone in the dwelling.

Asymptomatic travellers who cannot fully self-isolate away from others are required to be tested twice during the 14-day self-isolation period – upon arrival on days zero, one or two; and again near the end of the self-isolation period on days 11, 12, or 13. This applies to travellers isolating in a home where others are living, and where there is no separate bedroom and/or bathroom. In this case, the whole household must self-isolate.

There is also an option for travellers to avail of a test at day seven, eight, or nine. After day seven, household members of the traveller may also avail of testing.

Travellers can arrange for testing by completing the online self-assessment and referral form available here anytime up to seven days before their arrival in the province.