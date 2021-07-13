Newfoundland and Labrador has no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last public advisory.

There are five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 aboard a second ship anchored in Conception Bay. The province is working closely with the Public Health Agency of Canada and Eastern Health. Testing of all crew is ongoing. The ship and crew are following Public Health orders as directed by the Public Health Agency of Canada. One crew member is in hospital, while the rest of the crew remain onboard. There is no risk to the community. The province is continuing to work closely with the Public Health Agency of Canada and Eastern Health while the ship remains anchored in Conception Bay.

There has been one new recovery in the province since the last public advisory. On Saturday, July 10, there was one recovery in the Eastern Health region and 1,376 people have recovered. There is one person in hospital due to COVID-19.

There are 20 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the 20 active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 20

Central Health – 0

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0

Western Health – 0

To date, 163,212 people have been tested. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

The province continues to work closely with the Public Health Agency of Canada and Eastern Health regarding the ship anchored in Conception Bay that was announced on July 5. There remains 14 crew members confirmed COVID-19 positive at this time and testing of all crew has taken place aboard the ship. All are isolating and there is no risk to the community. The ship and crew are following Public Health orders as directed by the Public Health Agency of Canada.