This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the province to 257.

The regional breakdown of the 257 cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 239

Central Health – 8

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 6

Western Health – 4

Fifty-two per cent of cases are female and forty-eight per cent are male.

By age, there are 22 people 19 years old and under, 38 between 20-39, 37 between 40-49, 56 between 50-59, 57 between 60-69, and 47 who are 70 years old and above.

Five people are in hospital due to the virus, two of them in intensive care, and 208 people have recovered.

To date, 7,332 people have been tested.