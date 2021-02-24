Newfoundland and Labrador reported its fifth death from COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Janice Fitzgerald extended her condolences to the family of the man who died. He was over the age of 70, but no other information was released for privacy regions.

Six people are currently in hospital as a result of the virus, three of them in intensive care.

The last time the province reported a COVID-related death was Oct. 3 after a man arrived in Canada from central Africa.

The province reported eight new cases of COVID-19, all of them under investigation in the Eastern Health region.

Three under 20 years of age;

Four between 40-49 years of age; and,

One between 50-59 years of age.

There are three females and five males.

Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine. There are no new or outstanding presumptive positive cases.

There are 345 active cases of COVID-19.

The regional breakdown of the 345 active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 336

Central Health – 4

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 1

Western Health – 4

There have been 34 new recoveries in the Eastern Health region since yesterday. This means 610 people have recovered from the virus. To date, 110,176 people have been tested.