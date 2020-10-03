Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting a new case of COVID-19 that has resulted in a death.

The new confirmed case was a man in the Western Health region between 60-69 years of age. This is the fourth COVID-related death in the province and the first since April 9.

The man arrived in Canada from Central Africa on Tuesday, Sept. 29, and travelled to the province on Wednesday, Sept. 30. He travelled from Toronto to Halifax on Air Canada Flight 604, and from Halifax to Deer Lake on Air Canada Flight 8876. Public Health guidelines were followed, however, he passed away while in self-isolation, on Thursday, Oct. 1.

Contact tracing by Public Health is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised by Public Health to quarantine and call 811 to arrange for testing.

The deceased individual was presymptomatic during travel. The risk is low but, out of an abundance of caution, the Department of Health and Community Services is asking people who travelled on Air Canada Flight 8876 departing Halifax for Deer Lake on Wednesday, Sept. 30, to self-monitor for symptoms and contact 811 to avail of testing.

The province has three active cases of COVID-19.

Two hundred and sixty-nine people have recovered from the virus.

To date, 43,714 people have been tested.