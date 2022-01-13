Newfoundland and Labrador has 520 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last media update on January 12.

As a result of testing capacity being exceeded at the provincial laboratory and samples being sent out of the province for testing, an additional 166 cases are being reported today arising from these results.

The breakdown of the 686 cases are as follows:

In the Eastern Health region:

Eighty-one under 20 years of age;

Two hundred and ten between 20-39 years of age;

Eighty-three between 40-49 years of age;

Seventy-six between 50-59 years of age;

Thirty-two between 60-69 years of age; and

Thirty-seven 70 years of age and above.

There are 272 females, 246 males and one unknown sex.

In the Central Health region:

Five under 20 years of age;

Nineteen between 20-39 years of age;

Seven between 40-49 years of age;

Eight between 50-59 years of age;

Four between 60-69 years of age; and

Nine 70 years of age and above.

There are 29 females and 23 males.

In the Western Health region:

One under 20 years of age;

Eleven between 20-39 years of age;

Five between 40-49 years of age;

Nine between 50-59 years of age;

Three between 60-69 years of age; and

Twenty-one 70 years of age and above.

There are 26 females, 23 males and one unknown sex.

In the Labrador-Grenfell Health region:

Eight under 20 years of age;

Twenty-six between 20-39 years of age;

Nine between 40-49 years of age;

Four between 50-59 years of age;

Three between 60-69 years of age; and

Two 70 years of age and above.

There are 26 females 26 males.

There are also 13 cases that are the result of testing completed by a private lab outside of a Regional Health Authority:

Three under 20 years of age;

Six between 20-39 years of age;

One between 40-49 years of age;

Two between 50-59 years of age; and

One between 60-69 years of age.

There are four females, seven males, and two unknown sex.

There have been 998 new recoveries – 570 in the Eastern Health region, 61 in the Central Health region, 52 in the Western Health region and 315 in the Labrador-Grenfell region, and 5,456 people have recovered.

There are eight people in hospital because of COVID-19, five in non-critical care and three in critical care.

There are currently 6,131 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 4,437

Central Health – 255

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 990

Western Health – 336

Unknown RHA – 113

To date, 447,206 tests have been administered. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.