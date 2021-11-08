Newfoundland and Labrador has nine new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last public advisory. Contact tracing by Public Health is underway and anyone considered a close contact has been advised regarding quarantine according to current guidelines.

In the Eastern Health region:

One between 40-49 years of age;

Two between 60-69 years of age; and

One 70 years of age and older.

There are three females and one male. Two are contacts of previously known cases, one is related to travel within Canada and one is under investigation.

In the Central Health region:

Two between 40-49 years of age;

Two between 50-59 years of age; and

One between 60-69 years of age.

There are two females and three males. Three are contacts of previously known cases and two are related to travel within Canada.

There have been 25 new recoveries, 24 in the Eastern Health region and one in the Western Health region and 1,953 people have recovered. There is one person in hospital because of COVID-19.

There are currently 36 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 23

Central Health – 11

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0

Western Health – 2

The number of tests that have been administered is not available at this time due to the ongoing IT outage.

Be assured that Public Health and the regional health authorities continue to address COVID-19 in the province. COVID-19 vaccine is still available for anyone who requires their first or second shot and testing for COVID-19 is ongoing. However, the portal to check COVID-19 test results is not available. If your test result is positive, you will be called by Public Health within 72 hours. If you have not received a notification from Public Health within 72 hours after your swab was collected, you may assume your test is negative for COVID-19. Please continue to follow the advice provided to you for your isolation requirements from Public Health, if applicable.

Currently, the online self-assessment and testing referral app is not functioning. We ask anyone meeting the following criteria to call 811 for testing:

Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

Anyone who is a contact to a known case of COVID-19.

Travelers arriving to Newfoundland and Labrador who need a COVID-19 test (i.e. unvaccinated or partially vaccinated traveler needing a test).

Anyone who has received a notification from the COVID Alert App.

Anyone needing a test as a result of an advisory from Public Health (e.g. a flight advisory or public place connected with a COVID-19 case).

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever, including chills or sweats;

A new or worsening cough;

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing;

Runny, stuffy or congested nose;

Sore throat or difficulty swallowing;

Headache;

Loss of sense of smell or taste;

Unusual fatigue or lack of energy;

New onset of muscle aches;

Loss of appetite;

Vomiting or diarrhea for more than 24 hours; and,

Small red or purple spots on hands and/or feet.

A booster dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine is now available for those captured in the list below. The booster dose should be offered 6 months or more after completion of the primary series to:

Adults living in long-term care or other congregate settings that provide care for seniors;

Adults 70 years of age and older;

Individuals who have only received two doses of the AstraZeneca Vaxzevria/COVISHIELD vaccine;

Individuals who have only received one dose of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine;

Adults who identify as Indigenous or who live in an Indigenous community; and

Adults who are frontline healthcare workers who have direct in-person contact with patients and who were vaccinated with a very short interval (less than 28 days).

Individuals can book appointments at Get The Shot or by contacting your local Pharmacy, Physician or Nurse Practitioner for availability. If you do not have access to a computer, you can call the number below for your respective regional health authority to book an appointment.

Eastern Health – 1-833-951-3884

Western Health – 1-833-703-5470

Central Health – 1-833-961-3749

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 1-833-960-3643

The investigation into the cases of COVID-19 related to the Marystown area in the Eastern Health region announced Friday, October 22, is ongoing. To date, there have been 84 confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to the cluster. The identified cases are isolating and Eastern Health is conducting contract tracing. The source of the cluster is under investigation. Anyone who is identified as a close contact of a case will be contacted by public health and given instructions specific to their vaccination status.

The investigation into the cases of COVID-19 related to the Central Health region announced Monday, September 20, is ongoing. To date, there are 91 confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to the Baie Verte cluster, 66 confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to the Twillingate/New World Island cluster and 56 confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to the Bishop’s Falls/Botwood cluster. Any identified cases are isolating and Central Health is conducting contact tracing. The source of the clusters are under investigation.

As part of the ongoing investigations into recent cases, Public Health is asking anyone who visited several locations, listed on the COVID-19 website here, to arrange COVID-19 testing. To arrange testing call 811.

People who visited these locations and currently have symptoms of COVID-19 are required to isolate until 24 hours after their symptoms resolve and they receive a negative test result. People who visited these locations and do not currently have symptoms of COVID-19 are not required to isolate until they receive a negative test result. While awaiting their test result, they should monitor for symptoms and isolate should any symptoms develop.

Wearing a non-medical face mask that covers the nose and mouth is required in public indoor settings for everyone ages 5 and over. Information on the Public Health guidance on masks can be found at https://www.gov.nl.ca/covid-19/public-health-guidance/guidance/masks/.

All travellers coming to Newfoundland and Labrador, including Newfoundland and Labrador residents, are required to fill out a travel form. Those who completed a form prior to the IT outage can provide their reference number and other identification at the point of entry. If you did not have a form completed, you will complete a paper travel form at the point of entry. We ask travellers for their patience and kindness as this may cause delays at airports and ferry terminals. Further information for those travelling to the province, including isolation and testing requirements, can be found here.