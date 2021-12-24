Newfoundland and Labrador has 85 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last media update on December 23. Contact tracing by Public Health is underway and anyone considered a close contact has been advised regarding quarantine according to current guidelines.

In the Eastern Health region:

Nine under 20 years of age;

Twenty-eight between 20-39 years of age;

Three between 40-49 years of age;

Five between 50-59 years of age;

One between 60-69 years of age; and

One 70 years of age and above.

There are 18 females and 29 males. All are under investigation.

In the Central Health region:

One between 20-39 years of age;

One between 40-49 years of age;

Two between 50-59 years of age;

Three between 60-69 years of age; and

One 70 years of age and above.

There are three females and five males. Six are contacts of previously known cases and two are under investigation.

In the Western Health region:

Ten under 20 years of age;

Six between 20-39 years of age;

Seven between 40-49 years of age;

One between 50-59 years of age;

One between 60-69 years of age; and

One 70 years of age and above.

There are 13 females and 13 males. Four are contacts of previously known cases and 22 are under investigation.

In the Labrador-Grenfell Health region:

Three between 20-39 years of age; and

One between 40-49 years of age.

There are two females and two males. All four are under investigation.

There have been 10 new recoveries – one in the Eastern Health region, six in the Central Health region and three in the Western Health region, and 2,098 people have recovered. There is one person in hospital in the Eastern Health region because of COVID-19.

There are currently 389 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 198

Central Health – 83

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 7

Western Health – 101

To date, 376,214 tests have been administered. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

As part of the ongoing investigations into recent cases, Public Health is asking anyone who visited several locations, listed on the COVID-19 website here, to arrange COVID-19 testing. To arrange testing, complete the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or call 811.

People who visited these locations and currently have symptoms of COVID-19 are required to isolate until 24 hours after their symptoms resolve and they receive a negative test result. People who visited these locations and do not currently have symptoms of COVID-19 are not required to isolate until they receive a negative test result. While awaiting their test result, they should monitor for symptoms and isolate should any symptoms develop.