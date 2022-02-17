Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting its 61st death from COVID-19, woman between 70-79 years of age in the Western Health region.

There are 16 people in hospital because of COVID-19, 11 in non-critical care and five in critical care. There have been 261 new recoveries – 180 in the Eastern Health region, 42 in the Central Health region, 24 in the Western Health region and 15 in the Labrador-Grenfell region, and 19,246 people have recovered.

Newfoundland and Labrador has 316 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last update on February 16. Anyone who has tested positive must follow guidelines as outlined here. Cases are advised to notify contacts as per instructions on the website. A flowchart with instructions for close contacts can be found here.

The breakdown of the 316 cases is as follows:

Eastern Health region – 224

Central Health region – 37

Western Health region – 41

Labrador-Grenfell Health region – 14

There are currently 1,750 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 1,268

Central Health – 144

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 105

Western Health – 233

A total of 1,264 tests were completed since yesterday. To date, 499,517 tests have been administered. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.