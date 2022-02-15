there are 14 people in hospital because of COVID-19, eight in non-critical care and six in critical care. There have been 225 new recoveries – 102 in the Eastern Health region, 71 in the Central Health region, 21 in the Western Health region and 31 in the Labrador-Grenfell region, and 18,809 people have recovered.

Newfoundland and Labrador has 213 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last update on February 14. Anyone who has tested positive must follow guidelines as outlined here. Cases are advised to notify contacts as per instructions on the website. A flowchart with instructions for close contacts can be found here.

The breakdown of the 213 cases is as follows:

Eastern Health region – 162

Central Health region – 17

Western Health region – 18

Labrador-Grenfell Health region – 16

There are currently 1,698 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 1,234

Central Health – 156

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 110

Western Health – 198

A total of 762 tests were completed since yesterday. To date, 497,384 tests have been administered. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting its fifty-seventh death from COVID-19. The individual is a female between 70-79 years of age in the Eastern Health region. The department is sending its condolences to the family of this individual and asks everyone to respect the family’s privacy at this time.