Newfoundland and Labrador has 503 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last media update on January 5. Contact tracing by Public Health is underway and anyone considered a close contact has been advised regarding quarantine according to current guidelines.

In the Eastern Health region:

Thirty-six under 20 years of age;

Ninety-four between 20-39 years of age;

Forty-three between 40-49 years of age;

Twenty-eight between 50-59 years of age;

Twenty-one between 60-69 years of age; and

Nineteen 70 years of age and above.

There are 133 females and 108 males. All are under investigation.

In the Central Health region:

Twenty-one under 20 years of age;

Twenty-five between 20-39 years of age;

Thirty-one between 40-49 years of age;

Twenty-nine between 50-59 years of age;

Twenty-eight between 60-69 years of age; and

Twenty 70 years of age and above.

There are 91 females and 63 males. All are under investigation.

In the Western Health region:

Six under 20 years of age;

Fifteen between 20-39 years of age;

Six between 40-49 years of age;

Six between 50-59 years of age;

Four between 60-69 years of age; and

Four 70 years of age and above.

There are 20 females and 21 males. All are under investigation.

In the Labrador-Grenfell Health region:

Nine under 20 years of age;

Twenty-two between 20-39 years of age;

Seven between 40-49 years of age;

Fifteen between 50-59 years of age;

Two between 60-69 years of age; and

Four 70 years of age and above.

There are 31 females and 28 males. All are under investigation.

There are also eight cases that are the result of testing completed by a private lab outside of a Regional Health Authority:

Two under 20 years of age;

Four between 20-39 years of age;

One between 40-49 years of age; and

One between 50-59 years of age;

There are four females and four males. All are under investigation.

There have been 109 new recoveries – 21 in the Eastern Health region, 63 in the Central Health region, 23 in the Western Health region and 2 in the Labrador-Grenfell region, and 2,971 people have recovered. There are four people in hospital because of COVID-19.

There are currently 4,059 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 2,495

Central Health – 423

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 329

Western Health – 784

Unknown – 28

To date, 415,713 tests have been administered. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.