Newfoundland and Labrador has 48 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. Two people are in hospital.

In the Eastern Health region:

12 under 20 years of age;

11 between 20-39 years of age;

10 between 40-49 years of age;

12 between 50-59 years of age; and,

3 over 70 years of age.

There are 21 females and 27 males.

Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway. Anyone considered a close contact will be advised to quarantine.

There are six new presumptive positive cases in the Eastern Health and Labrador-Grenfell Health regions since yesterday. This is in addition to the 21 presumptive positive cases reported yesterday.

Presumptive positive cases are not added to the province’s total active case count until they are confirmed positive by the laboratory. It may take several days for confirmatory testing to be completed. As of this public update, there are 46 presumptive positive cases awaiting confirmatory testing.

Once presumptive positive cases are confirmed positive, they are reported in public updates as new confirmed cases. For example, 17 of today’s 48 new confirmed cases are previous presumptive positive cases.

Presumptive positive cases are treated the same way as confirmed positive cases. These individuals are advised to self-isolate. Anyone considered a close contact is advised to quarantine. Public Health starts contact tracing for these cases.

The department is reminding people that they can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

There are 380 active cases of COVID-19.

The regional breakdown of the 380 active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 372

Central Health – 5

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0

Western Health – 3

There have been five new recoveries in the Eastern Health region and one new recovery in the Central Health region. This means 416 people have recovered from the virus.

To date, 100,639 people have been tested.

The Department of Health and Community Services is asking passengers who travelled on PAL Flight 917 that departed St. John’s and arrived in Happy Valley-Goose Bay on Friday, Feb. 12, to arrange testing.

To arrange testing, passengers can complete the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or call 811.

Public Health is making this ask out of an abundance of caution and because of the presumptive positive case reported in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region.