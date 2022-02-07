Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting its 46th death from COVID-19, a man between 60-69 years of age in the Eastern Health region.

There are 22 people in hospital because of COVID-19, 16 in non-critical care and six in critical care. There have been 197 new recoveries – 158 in the Eastern Health region, 1 in the Central Health region, 30 in the Western Health region and eight in the Labrador-Grenfell region, and 17,156 people have recovered.

The province has 166 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last social media update on February 6. Anyone who has tested positive must follow guidelines as outlined here. Cases are advised to notify contacts as per instructions on the website.

The breakdown of the 166 cases is as follows:

Eastern Health region – 89

Central Health region – 35

Western Health region – 16

Labrador-Grenfell Health region – 26

There are currently 1,525 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 1,003

Central Health – 226

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 117

Western Health – 179

A total of 965 tests were completed since yesterday. To date, 488,967 tests have been administered. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

All of Newfoundland and Labrador is in modified Alert Level 3 at this time. More information on Alert Level 3 can be found here.