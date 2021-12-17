Newfoundland and Labrador has 46 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last public advisory. Contact tracing by Public Health is underway and anyone considered a close contact has been advised regarding quarantine according to current guidelines.

In the Eastern Health region:

One under 20 years of age;

Six between 20-39 years of age;

One between 40-49 years of age;

Two between 50-59 years of age; and

One between 60-69 years of age.

There are two females and nine males. Two are contacts of previously known cases, eight are travel related and one is under investigation.

In the Central Health region:

Two between 20-39 years of age; and

Two between 40-49 years of age.

There are two females and two males and all four are under investigation.

In the Western Health region:

Sixteen under 20 years of age;

Ten between 20-39 years of age;

Three between 40-49 years of age; and

Two between 50-59 years of age.

There are 16 females and 15 males. Twenty are contacts of previously known cases and 11 are under investigation.

There have been four new recoveries – three in the Eastern Health region and one in the Western Health region, and 2,051 people have recovered. There is no one in hospital because of COVID-19.

There are currently 76 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 19

Central Health – 5

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0

Western Health – 52

To date, 357,188 tests have been administered. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

As part of the ongoing investigations into recent cases, Public Health is asking anyone who visited several locations, listed on the COVID-19 website here, to arrange COVID-19 testing. To arrange testing, complete the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or call 811.

People who visited these locations and currently have symptoms of COVID-19 are required to isolate until 24 hours after their symptoms resolve and they receive a negative test result. People who visited these locations and do not currently have symptoms of COVID-19 are not required to isolate until they receive a negative test result. While awaiting their test result, they should monitor for symptoms and isolate should any symptoms develop.

Changes are being made to guidance for case and contact management. Anyone that has been identified as a close contact of a case and who is fully vaccinated must isolate for seven days. This is a temporary measure, recognizing that our province is in the early stages of dealing with the Omicron variant.

Effective midnight tonight, out-of-region individual and group travel for amateur sport, arts and recreation activities, such as competitions and training camps, is not permitted. Tournaments are also not permitted. Teams can continue to play within their geographic region as they would during the season. These measures are in an effort to avoid teams travelling outside their usual area, or any one-off events that bring together groups from different regions of the province.

The required interval for booster doses has been reduced to 22 weeks. This applies to everyone over the age of 18. The province is expecting increased vaccine supply and appointments will open up as soon as these are distributed to clinics, pharmacies, physicians and nurse practitioners.

Changes are also being made for businesses and gatherings that will take effect Monday, December 20 at 12:01 am: