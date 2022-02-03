Newfoundland and Labrador reported its 45th death from COVID-19 on Thursday a woman between 70-79 years of age in the Eastern Health region.

There are 20 people in hospital because of COVID-19, 13 in non-critical care and seven in critical care. There have been 372 new recoveries – 279 in the Eastern Health region, 51 in the Central Health region, 21 in the Western Health region and 21 in the Labrador-Grenfell region, and 16,208 people have recovered.

Newfoundland and Labrador has 198 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last update on February 2. Anyone who has tested positive must follow guidelines as outlined here. Cases are advised to notify contacts as per instructions on the website.

The breakdown of the 198 cases is as follows:

Eastern Health region – 108

Central Health region – 42

Western Health region – 41

Labrador-Grenfell Health region – 7

There are currently 1,720 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 1,189

Central Health – 192

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 91

Western Health – 248

A total of 1,235 tests were completed since yesterday. To date, 485,021 tests have been administered. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

All of Newfoundland and Labrador is in modified Alert Level 4 at this time and will enter modified Alert Level 3 on Monday, February 7, 2022. More information on Alert Level 3 can be found here.