Newfoundland and Labrador has 349 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last media update on December 29. Contact tracing by Public Health is underway and anyone considered a close contact has been advised regarding quarantine according to current guidelines.

In the Eastern Health region:

Thirty-seven under 20 years of age;

Eighty-six between 20-39 years of age;

Twenty-seven between 40-49 years of age;

Thirty between 50-59 years of age;

Ten between 60-69 years of age; and

Nine 70 years of age and above.

There are 111 females and 88 males. All are under investigation.

In the Central Health region:

Six under 20 years of age;

Ten between 20-39 years of age;

Thirteen between 40-49 years of age;

Twelve between 50-59 years of age;

Eight between 60-69 years of age; and

Four 70 years of age and above.

There are 32 females and 21 males. All are under investigation.

In the Western Health region:

Four under 20 years of age;

Seven between 20-39 years of age;

Seven between 40-49 years of age;

Two between 50-59 years of age;

One between 60-69 years of age; and

One 70 years of age and above.

There are 12 females and 10 males. All are under investigation.

In the Labrador-Grenfell Health region:

Seventeen under 20 years of age:

Twenty-three between 20-39 years of age;

Ten between 40-49 years of age;

Twelve between 50-59 years of age; and

Four between 60-69 years of age.

There are 28 females and 38 males. All are under investigation.

There are also nine cases that are the result of testing completed by a private lab outside of a Regional Health Authority:

One under 20 years of age;

One between 20-39 years of age;

Three between 40-49 years of age;

Two between 50-59 years of age; and

Two between 60-69 years of age.

There are four females and five males. All are under investigation.

There have been 32 new recoveries – 20 in the Eastern Health region, five in the Central Health region and seven in the Western Health region, and 2,271 people have recovered. There is one person in hospital because of COVID-19.

There are currently 1,428 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 975

Central Health – 174

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 105

Western Health – 163

Unknown – 11

To date, 388,900 tests have been administered. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

As part of the ongoing investigations into recent cases, Public Health is asking anyone who visited several locations, listed on the COVID-19 website here, to arrange COVID-19 testing. To arrange testing, complete the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or, if you do not have access to the internet, contact 811.

People who visited these locations and currently have symptoms of COVID-19 are required to isolate until 24 hours after their symptoms resolve and they receive a negative test result. People who visited these locations and do not currently have symptoms of COVID-19 are not required to isolate until they receive a negative test result. While awaiting their test result, they should monitor for symptoms and isolate should any symptoms develop.