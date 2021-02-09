Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Chief Medical Officer of Health has confirmed 30 new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Newfoundland and Labrador currently has 57 active cases of COVID-19.

Public Health has implemented a ‘two-week circuit breaker’ for St. John’s-Metro region:

Gatherings, including weddings and funerals, limited to 20 people.

Wakes are prohibited.

Family events limited to household bubble.

If you live alone you can join one other bubble.

Gyms, arenas, performance spaces closed.

Bars and lounges closed.

Restaurants can remain open at 50 per cent capacity.

If you can work from home, it is encouraged to do so.