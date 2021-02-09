SHARE

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Chief Medical Officer of Health has confirmed 30 new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Newfoundland and Labrador currently has 57 active cases of COVID-19.

Public Health has implemented a ‘two-week circuit breaker’ for St. John’s-Metro region:

  • Gatherings, including weddings and funerals, limited to 20 people.
  • Wakes are prohibited.
  • Family events limited to household bubble.
  • If you live alone you can join one other bubble.
  • Gyms, arenas, performance spaces closed.
  • Bars and lounges closed.
  • Restaurants can remain open at 50 per cent capacity.
  • If you can work from home, it is encouraged to do so.

