Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Chief Medical Officer of Health has confirmed 30 new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador.
Newfoundland and Labrador currently has 57 active cases of COVID-19.
Public Health has implemented a ‘two-week circuit breaker’ for St. John’s-Metro region:
- Gatherings, including weddings and funerals, limited to 20 people.
- Wakes are prohibited.
- Family events limited to household bubble.
- If you live alone you can join one other bubble.
- Gyms, arenas, performance spaces closed.
- Bars and lounges closed.
- Restaurants can remain open at 50 per cent capacity.
- If you can work from home, it is encouraged to do so.
